Editorials

Editorial: Pollution blame game

Editorial

Society is built on a bedrock of pollution, of treating the world as an endless source of resources and a place where waste can constantly be dumped, including excessively high carbon emissions.

But everything we do comes at a cost. We see this cost in sewage flooding into rivers, extremes in weather, the mass die-offs of insects and the planet-wide extinction of our fellow species.

pollutionSasolEskomArcelorMittalCyril Ramaphosa

