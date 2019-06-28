President snaps out of dream talk

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Daring to dream: Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the State of the Nation debate gave details on his vision for the country. Photo: David Harrison
President Cyril Ramaphosa redeemed himself in his reply to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament this week after an uncharacteristically vague and obtuse speech last Thursday.
His State of the Nation address was marred by a lack of urgency, focus and a strategic thrust to turn around the immediate crises in the country.
It appeared that the president was talking around these problems and not to them.
The element for which he was most criticised by opposition parties was the aspirations he expressed at the end of the address, in which he articulated his dream for a bullet train and a new smart city. But such criticism is short-sighted.
For far too long, South Africa was blighted by a president without dreams for his nation; his aspirations and ambitions were for himself, his family and his friends.
