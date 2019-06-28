Opinion

President snaps out of dream talk

Natasha Marrian

Daring to dream: Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the State of the Nation debate gave details on his vision for the country. Photo: David Harrison

Daring to dream: Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the State of the Nation debate gave details on his vision for the country. Photo: David Harrison

President Cyril Ramaphosa redeemed himself in his reply to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament this week after an uncharacteristically vague and obtuse speech last Thursday.

His State of the Nation address was marred by a lack of urgency, focus and a strategic thrust to turn around the immediate crises in the country.

It appeared that the president was talking around these problems and not to them.

The element for which he was most criticised by opposition parties was the aspirations he expressed at the end of the address, in which he articulated his dream for a bullet train and a new smart city. But such criticism is short-sighted.

For far too long, South Africa was blighted by a president without dreams for his nation; his aspirations and ambitions were for himself, his family and his friends.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
State of the Nation Address debate response State of the Nation addressState of the Nation 2019South Africa (country)SONAJulius MalemaMmusi MaimaneDemocratic AllianceCyril RamaphosaAfrican National CongressAce MagashuleEconomic Freedom Fighters

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN humanities academic awarded Ed Bruner Book Prize
SANRAL
Sanral receives high honour
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Conference validates contribution of traditional birth attendants
Rosebank College
What makes IIE Rosebank College cool?
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN supports #CrazySocks4Docs campaign
UKZN humanities academic awarded Ed Bruner Book Prize
Sanral receives high honour
What makes IIE Rosebank College cool?
Want to publish your media releases here?