Ramaphosa failed to offer us any real Sona power

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kevin Davie
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Heaps of trouble: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address should have given the country a plan for future energy production that is not dependent on coal. (Paul Botes)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has few peers who can master occasions such as a State of the Nation address (Sona) that leave you feeling good — even though when you think about it afterwards, it is not always clear what he will actually do.
But this last Sona has been widely criticised for, among other things, lacking precision and detail. And for being too fanciful; speaking of bullet trains and smart cities when our municipalities and state enterprises are crisis-ridden and dysfunctional.
There was perhaps just one key factor that could have given us optimism on the way forward: clarity on how the coal-fired Eskom train wreck will be addressed.
What we heard was disconcerting enough: R230-billion of government funds will be accessed — we don’t know from where and how — to be front-loaded to deal with the power utility’s collapsing revenues and spiralling debts.
We will not be building bullet trains or smart cities until this collective coal habit is broken.A report this week from global think-tank the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), ahead of this weekend’s G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, finds that G20 governments continue to provide billions of dollars of support for the production and consumption of fossil fuels, spending at least $63.9-billion a year on coal, the most polluting of these.
These governments have neglected to define or document the full extent of their subsidies, says the ODI report, titled G20 Coal Subsidies: Tracking Government Support for a Fading Industry.
“Our analysis finds that G20 governments continue to support coal through $27.6-billion in domestic and international public finance, $15.4-billion in fiscal support, and $20.9-billion in state-owned enterprise investments per year across the G20.
“We also find that government support for the production of coal-fired power has increased in recent years, from just over $17.2-billion a year in 2013-14 to nearly $47.3-billion a year in 2016-17.”
The ODI says investments by state-owned coal mining and coal-fired power companies, amounting to at least $20.9-billion a year, were identified in eight of the G20 countries.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?