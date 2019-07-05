Hacking while KwaZulu-Natal burns

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
05 Jul 2019 00:00
Tough job: New KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala certainly has his work cut out for him. (Thulie Dlamini/The Times/Gallo Images)
Thursday.
It’s a blissful Durban morning, all soft light and summery temperatures, a superb end to what turned out to be a rough first week back at work.
The two-edition lay-off was a thing of great beauty, which ended far too quickly; the rhythm of doing as little as possible broken, just as it was getting comfortable, by the dreaded and inevitable return to work.
Part of the holiday was spent in Port Edward where, thankfully, the freshly reinstated water supply appears to be holding out, despite the increased demand created by the school holidays.
A week before schools closed, the Port Edward area had been dry as a bone, the desperation apparent on the faces of the local people, 175 000 of whom had been forced to share borehole water with livestock or wait for it to be trucked in for three months.
Last week, the roads around the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast town were no longer punctuated with water containers left out by residents hoping to catch the “waterkan” on its rounds.
The taps were no longer dry — or spewing brown water drawn directly from the Umtamvuna River in the case of the Banners Rest area — after pumps that had broken down were eventually repaired by the Ugu district municipality. Life had returned to normal.
