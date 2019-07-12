Editorials

Editorial: Bank woes – but not in SA

Editorial

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired his country’s central bank governor, Murat Çetinkaya, last Saturday. Days later he launched a scathing attack on the former governor, describing him as “our colleague who wouldn’t follow instructions”.

The president noted that a new system of governance that came into force last year had awarded him authority to “intervene” in the bank, according to a Financial Times report. “From now on, the central bank will provide stronger support for our economic programme,” Erdogan said.

The decision to sack the governor confirmed some of the worst fears about Erdogan’s control over the country’s policies, and the erosion of independence at the central bank.

But the most striking aspect of Erdogan’s remarks on the matter was his confirmation that it was his son-in-law, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who had spearheaded the removal of the central bank governor.
“Our colleagues, notably the treasury and finance minister, carried out an assessment. After this assessment, we decided that a change would be beneficial,” he said.

Erdogan claims that there was a difference of opinion on interest rates that had informed the decision to sack the former governor. Whatever it was, Turkey is in some trouble and has been for more than a year now after a currency crisis wiped 30% off the value of the lira.

We have our own problems in South Africa — not least a fashionable debate over the role and independence of the Reserve Bank. So it’s some consolation that the president doesn’t have his son-in-law running the treasury. And also that he’s renewed the contract of Lesetja Kganyago.

Editorial
Recep Tayyip ErdoganLesetja KganyagoTurkeyReserve Bank

Client Media Releases

North-West University
Lifetime achievement award for NWU stalwart
SANRAL
Learners stand to benefit from bridge-building competition
Sebata Holdings
Integrating youth into your business
MiX Telematics
Apex BI helps MiX Telematics track IOT expenditure
Teraco Data Environments
Teraco invests R1bn in data centre campus expansion
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN professor makes P-Rating history
North-West University
NWU academic awarded a Science Oscar
Lifetime achievement award for NWU stalwart
Learners stand to benefit from bridge-building competition
Integrating youth into your business
Apex BI helps MiX Telematics track IOT expenditure
Teraco invests R1bn in data centre campus expansion
UKZN professor makes P-Rating history
Want to publish your media releases here?