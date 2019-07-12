Gwede keeps options open despite anti-fracking ruling

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
12 Jul 2019 00:00
Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, is a process that involves using a highly pressurised mixture of water and chemicals to drill into shale beds to release the gas trapped inside the rocks. (David McNew/AFP/Getty)
The minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced that his department will not be extracting gas by way of fracking, but it will use “other methodologies” after a court ruled in favour of anti-fracking groups.
“The recent judgment prohibiting us from fracking is interpreted wrongly as saying there must [be] nothing happening — [but] we can access that gas if we use methodologies other than fracking, and that is what we are going to be focusing on,” Mantashe said.
The minister did not, however, mention what other techniques may be used.
His remarks were made at the tabling of the department’s 2019-2020 budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?