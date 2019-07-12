Mkhwebane-Gordhan fight may rattle Cyril’s reforms

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
12 Jul 2019 00:00
Fighting talk: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema waged war against Pravin Gordhan outside the state capture commission of inquiry while the minister testified inside. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
The outcome of the legal battle between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have profound implications for President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC and the public protector.
It has the potential to unsettle the renewal project that has characterised Ramaphosa’s administration thus far. Two adverse findings by Mkhwebane against Gordhan have already emboldened Ramaphosa’s opponents in his own party, and her investigation into the funding of his presidential campaign is still pending.
The Economic Freedom Fighters, who lodged the complaint against Gordhan, has not been secretive about its motives: “In Pravin Gordhan we want to show how corrupt the ANC is.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?