Toilet tender is squeaky clean, says Masina

Natasha Marrian

(David Harrison/ M&G)

Gauteng local government minister Lebogang Maile is expecting a response from Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina on an alleged dodgy R1.9-billion chemical toilet tender today.

He is also moving to get answers from the DA-run City of Johannesburg on an alleged R1.26-billion fleet tender, which reportedly benefited the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Maile last week gave Masina seven days to respond on the contract, reported on by amaBhungane. Masina mounted a defence of the contract in a press conference on Wednesday, saying that the contract was signed before he took office in 2016.

