Call for nominations: Women Changing South Africa 2019

M&G Online reporter

Every year for Women’s Month, the Mail & Guardian has made a point to profile the transformative work done by women. From what began as the Book of South African Women, which was a directory featuring pioneering women across different social spheres. The book grew to become a coffee table collector’s item, which profiles phenomenal women — sharing their stories of how they became the powerhouses they are.

All across the globe, 2019 has been dubbed the year of the visionary woman… And in South Africa, it’s no different.
We are seeing stories of women shattering ceilings, redefining what it means to be successful and speaking out about the injustices in their communities and beyond.

These women are groundbreakers. Truth tellers. Change agents.

They are challenging the status quo. Marching on the streets and playing their role in shaping the nation we live in. These outstanding individuals stand on the shoulders of a long line of resilient, bold and renegade women who came before them. This multi-platform project will tell the stories of women who are game changers, innovators and are changing South Africa.

This project has consistently been a celebration of excellence and a testimony to the tireless work done by South African women.

To view last year’s list, click here.

Below is the nomination form for women you believe should be featured on our list.

