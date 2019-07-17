National

LIVESTREAM: Zuma appears before Zondo commission

M&G Online reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to give testimony for a third day on Wednesday. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Zuma is reportedly the commission’s most implicated witness. In January, the Daily Maverick reported that the former president had been served with the highest number of notices that he had been implicated in individual statements.

In a statement, the commission said Zuma had been asked to respond to the evidence of “certain identified witnesses”.

Those identified by the commission include former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former adviser Mahlodi Muofhe, and former and present public enterprises ministers Barbara Hogan and Pravin Gordhan.

Please note that this stream goes live at 10am.

state capture inquiry (Zondo Commission)South Africa (country)Jacob Zuma (state capture)Vytjie MentorRaymond ZondoPravin GordhanNhlanhla NeneNgoako RamathlodiJudge Raymond ZondoJacob ZumaFikile MbalulaBarbara Hogan

