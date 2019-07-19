Courts to test the power of the protector

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
19 Jul 2019 00:00
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (David Harrison/M&G)
The gloves came off this week in the legal battle between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan. There were bitter exchanges between the two in affidavits and Mkhwebane even threatened contempt proceedings against Gordhan.
The Economic Freedom Fighters also sought to enter the fray, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has in one case given his support to Gordhan and laid bare his own dispute with Mkhwebane after the two could not agree on whether he had implemented her remedial action.
There are now three separate court cases on the go, all involving the same four parties: the public protector, Gordhan, Ramaphosa and former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
