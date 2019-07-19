Cruel warders target trans inmates

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Rumana Akoob
19 Jul 2019 00:00
According to Sanja Bornman, an attorney for Lawyers for Human Rights, many trans people are in prisons that do not match their gender identity, in South Africa and globally. (John McCann/M&G)
Bras, panties and hairpieces are some of the items Akhona Tasha Gumbi had ready to take into the Sun City male prison facility for her year-long sentence — these were the things that would help her feel like herself. Like many other trans people in prison, she was unprepared for the daily harassment by warders who are supported by discriminatory policies that refuse to recognise people’s chosen identities.
Gumbi was charged with theft last year and sentenced to 12 months in prison.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?