LIVESTREAM: Zuma returns for fourth day of Zondo commission testimony

Former president Jacob Zuma returns to the Zondo commission on Friday. (Rogan Ward/Reuters)

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

Zuma’s strategy to sidestep claims he meddled in the appointment of senior executives at state-owned entities threatened to unravel when he was confronted with former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s damning evidence.

The third day of Zuma’s testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture was cut short when his senior counsel, Muzi Sikhakhane, halted proceedings. Sikhakhane complained his client had been invited to the commission — chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo —under “false pretences”.

