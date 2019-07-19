Provinces’ plans to fix education

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
19 Jul 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Last month the Mail & Guardian reported on how service delivery in education rests largely with the provinces, and not so much with the national department of basic education.
In recent weeks, premiers of South Africa’s provinces — except for the Western Cape — have delivered their state of the province addresses, offering a glimpse at the priorities of the sixth administration, and education MECs will in due course provide further details in their own budget speeches.
Some of the plans for the next five years are bold, some lukewarm and others simply rehashed.
Almost all provinces want to allocate resources towards improving matric pass rates, giving more attention to early childhood development and ensuring that they strengthen their efforts to introduce information and communications technology (ICT) in schools to prepare learners for the much-talked-about fourth industrial revolution (4IR).
None of the premiers spoke about plans for scholar transport, an issue that continues to affect millions of learners who have to walk long distances to school.
Violence in schools has been a big talking point, and North West looks set to fight this scourge with Premier Job Mokgoro announcing that it will set aside R1.2-million for a school safety programme. The province will deploy security guards at 200 schools identified as violent hot spots.
Mokgoro also announced that the province will review its school admission policy for overaged learners “without going against [the] law”.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?