ANC fiddles as Mkhwebane burns

Lester Kiewit
26 Jul 2019 00:00
In the firing line: The future is uncertain for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after the Constitutional Court found that she did not fully understand her duties. (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)
The ANC in Parliament says the motion to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office will not be discussed in caucus before the matter has been dealt with in Parliament’s justice portfolio committee.
This comes as the Democratic Alliance intensifies its calls that Mkhwebane is unfit for office and should be removed from her position by MPs.
In May, the official opposition called on National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to hold an inquiry into whether Mkhwebane should continue as public protector.
At the time, the DA’s chief whip, John Steenhuisen, said she was not the right person for the job. “She has demonstrated an appallingly poor understanding of both the law, as well as of her own powers, and has proven that she is not able to act independently,” he seed.
Modise’s quick response in referring the matter to the justice committee left some believing Mkhwebane’s removal was imminent.
But fissures in the facade of unity in the majority party indicate that not all ANC MPs are on board in removing Mkhwebane.
The DA’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, told the Mail & Guardian that some MPs in the ANC want to take the matter forward themselves and remove Mkhwebane on the majority party’s own terms.
