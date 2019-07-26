PepsiCo eyes Pioneer’s Africa access

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
26 Jul 2019 00:00
Gotta have it: A Pepsi advertisement in Mumbai, India. The multinational has made a R24-billion offer to buy JSE-listed company Pioneer Foods. (Adam Ferguson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
There have been ululations in the market about the fact that food and beverage giant PepsiCo wants to invest in South Africa through a R24-billion offer to buy JSE-listed Pioneer Foods, but concerns are also being raised about the investment in a sector that is highly concentrated.
Local and international agencies, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have expressed worry about the high degree of concentration in some sectors of the South African economy.
The government now has a new tool in the Competition Amendment Act, passed in February this year, which allows it to tackle concentrated sectors by enabling the entry of smaller businesses.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking this week at a conference at the University of Johannesburg, said the IMF and World Bank had found that a key economic problem in South Africa is the dominance of monopolies. “They have a stranglehold on the economy … That was what was designed in the past and it was so designed that it ensured that there were a few insiders.
