Is South Africa spiralling into the ambit of the IMF?

Kevin Davie
02 Aug 2019 00:00
Eskom has the whole economy in a death spiral. Fixes, for instance getting all state employees to take a 10% salary cut, will be hugely unpopular and extremely difficult to implement politically. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty)
Another week has come and gone and those waiting for an Eskom plan are … still waiting.
Executive chair and chief executive for the next three months, Jabu Mabuza, reckons it has to successfully tackle, on an integrated basis, separating the utility into three entities, containing costs, addressing revenues (both through tariffs and getting municipalities to pay their bills), and restructuring debt. This all while the system remains fragile and under pressure.
Oh, and without pruning staff, as President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled the power utility cannot reduce its headcount.
Outgoing chief executive Phakamani Hadebe was forthright, saying the utility is in a death spiral: as fast as it puts up prices to boost revenues, its customers switch to alternative energies or cut back their usage.
But a plan is nonetheless emerging.
