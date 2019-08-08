Batohi asks public protector if she had misunderstood her powers

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
08 Aug 2019 00:00
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Gallo/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell)
Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application for an urgent interim interdict on her Bosasa report “in the interests of a speedy determination”.
Mkhwebane’s decision comes after a letter from the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi asking her whether there had been a “misunderstanding” about the “independent mandates about our respective offices”.
In her Bosasa donation report, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament when he answered a parliamentary question about a donation from Gavin Watson — the chief executive of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa — to the CR17 campaign. The campaign was for Ramaphosa’s bid for presidency of the ANC at the party’s Nasrec elective conference in 2017.
The public protector also found that the president had breached the executive ethics code when he did not disclose to Parliament the donations to the CR17 campaign.
