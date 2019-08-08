National

Batohi asks public protector if she had misunderstood her powers

Franny Rabkin

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Gallo/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell)

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Gallo/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell)

Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application for an urgent interim interdict on her Bosasa report “in the interests of a speedy determination”.

Mkhwebane’s decision comes after a letter from the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi asking her whether there had been a “misunderstanding” about the “independent mandates about our respective offices”.

In her Bosasa donation report, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament when he answered a parliamentary question about a donation from Gavin Watson — the chief executive of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa — to the CR17 campaign. The campaign was for Ramaphosa’s bid for presidency of the ANC at the party’s Nasrec elective conference in 2017.

The public protector also found that the president had breached the executive ethics code when he did not disclose to Parliament the donations to the CR17 campaign.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
NDPP#CR17NPANational Prosecuting AuthorityNational Director of Public ProsecutionsThandi ModiseShamila BatohiCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneAfrican National Congress

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
Good governance ensures credibility
SANRAL
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Barloworld Logistics
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
MTN
High performing networks key in 4IR
MTN
MTN warns customers of fake MTN Facebook accounts
Good governance ensures credibility
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
High performing networks key in 4IR
Want to publish your media releases here?