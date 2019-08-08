Clover sale cheeses off unions

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
08 Aug 2019 00:00
Troubled (c)love(r): The General Industry Workers Union and the Food and Allied Workers Union oppose the acquisition Photo: Oupa Nkosi
The proposed acquisition of dairy company Clover by Tel Aviv-based consortium Milco is being opposed by two unions, the General Industry Workers Union (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu).
JSE-listed Clover has a market capitalisation of R3-billion.
The unions say the Milco acquisition could result in a jobs bloodbath at Clover, which, according to its website, employs 9 000 people.
Giwusa and Fawu have 2 000 and 2 600 of their members employed by Clover, respectively. Both have expressed concern that retrenchments will take place after a three-year period in which the unions say Milco will be prohibited from shedding any part of its labour force.
The unions have submitted objections to the buyout to the competition authorities.
