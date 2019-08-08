National

Sparks fly as labour takes on Eskom

Natasha Marrian

Dual: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (left) appointed Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza (centre) as interim chief executive, but two unions have objected to this. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Dual: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (left) appointed Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza (centre) as interim chief executive, but two unions have objected to this. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Labour is headed for a showdown with embattled state-owned power utility Eskom, which last week announced a loss of R21-billion in 2018-2019 — the largest-ever corporate loss in South Africa.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity represent about 85% of the Eskom workforce, which stood at 46 665 at this tax year’s end, down from 48 628 in March last year. The three unions are opposed to Eskom bringing on board independent power producers (IPPs), who would supply renewable energy to the grid.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
SolidarityNumsaNational Union of Mineworkers (NUM)EskomJabu MabuzaSouth Africa (country)Cosatu

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
Good governance ensures credibility
SANRAL
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Barloworld Logistics
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
MTN
High performing networks key in 4IR
MTN
MTN warns customers of fake MTN Facebook accounts
Good governance ensures credibility
Taking Sanral to Chris Hani District Municipality
Delivering on Africa's renewable energy agenda
High performing networks key in 4IR
Want to publish your media releases here?