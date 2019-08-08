Sparks fly as labour takes on Eskom

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
08 Aug 2019 00:00
Dual: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (left) appointed Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza (centre) as interim chief executive, but two unions have objected to this. (Delwyn Verasamy)
Labour is headed for a showdown with embattled state-owned power utility Eskom, which last week announced a loss of R21-billion in 2018-2019 — the largest-ever corporate loss in South Africa.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity represent about 85% of the Eskom workforce, which stood at 46 665 at this tax year’s end, down from 48 628 in March last year. The three unions are opposed to Eskom bringing on board independent power producers (IPPs), who would supply renewable energy to the grid.
