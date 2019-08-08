Why the gender pay gap persists

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
08 Aug 2019 00:00
Targeted efforts: Anglo American’s headquarters in Johannesburg (above). The company says that mining attracts few women, but that it is striving to ‘recruit and develop’ female talent. (Oupa Nkosi)
‘I thought I was a feminist before I was a working mother, but all I was before this was a man with tits.”
This was a choice comment by a friend on a WhatsApp group, after I made a cursory inquiry about the gender pay gap — or the pay differences between men and women that stubbornly persists.
The admittedly small discussion group is dominated by working moms, and is by no means a representative sample of women’s experiences in the workplace. But the frustrations expressed by my friend (who has a masters in economics, as well as a 17-month-old child) are not isolated.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?