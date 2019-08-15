Sport

‘I'm targeted because I'm undefeated’ — Caster

Michelle Gumede

Speaking at a women's empowerment conference on Wednesday, Caster Semenya said the obsession with getting rid of her was driven by the fact that she is undisputedly the best in the world. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Speaking at a women's empowerment conference on Wednesday, Caster Semenya said the obsession with getting rid of her was driven by the fact that she is undisputedly the best in the world. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

South Africa’s two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Wednesday shrugged off critics in the face of a ruling that has banned her from defending her world middle distance title in Doha in September.

The 28 year-old has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over rules that force female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

Last month a Swiss court revoked a temporary suspension on the IAAF’s controversial testosterone-curbing rules, meaning the double Olympic champion Semenya can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile, as she did in June and July.

Speaking at a women’s empowerment conference on Wednesday, the defiantly confident Semenya said the obsession with getting rid of her was driven by the fact that she is undisputedly the best in the world.

“I’m targeted because I’m undefeated…I’m the best at what I do.”

“When you are the best in the world people get obsessed with what you are doing.”

“Probably I’m a ‘problem’ because I’m an overachiever so we must get rid of you,” said the self-confident athlete.

Semenya was raised as a woman, races as a woman and is legally classified as a woman.

The IAAF argues that while it accepts Semenya is legally a woman, she has masculine attributes stemming from differences of sexual development (DSD) that create an unfair advantage over other women.

The IAAF this year introduced rules requiring women with higher than normal male hormone levels — so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes — to artificially lower their testosterone to run in at some distances.

It is a position hotly contested by South African officials.

Semenya did not comment on issues around further litigation in the matter, saying that as an athlete she only wanted to stay focused on her training, which she described as her “weapon”.

“There’s not much that I can say about the case, what I can tell you is that I am on top of my game,” she said adding that she had no plans of quitting running anytime soon.

The athlete has said she will not take any body-altering medication.

The IAAF’s DSD rules — first adopted last year but suspended pending the legal battle — came into effect on May 8, applying to distances from 400m to a mile, and including the heptathlon.

The World Medical Association has urged doctors not to enforce the controversial new rules, warning that attempts to do so would be unethical.

© Agence France-Presse

Caster SemenyaWorld Medical AssociationSouth Africa (country)hyperandrogenism policyhyperandrogenismCaster Semenya gender rowInternational Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN features prominently in largest university rankings
FedGroup Financial Services
The Field guide to business success
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Food gardens planted at Mtubatuba school for Mandela Day
North-West University
NWU among top 5% in the world
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Embracing excellence is not an option; it's an imperative
The Pink Pixel
Why your company needs a Web site
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban International Film Festival award winners announced
UKZN features prominently in largest university rankings
The Field guide to business success
NWU among top 5% in the world
Why your company needs a Web site
Want to publish your media releases here?