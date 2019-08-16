NHI: the good, the bad, the ugly

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
16 Aug 2019 00:00
Question marks: The 2019 version of the NHI Bill proposes more centralisation, which creates potential for corruption, and there is still much confusion about the role of private medical schemes. (Oupa Nkosi)
Despite all the assurances Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave that the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill does not spell doom for the private healthcare sector, the market was sceptical, as the shares of a number of healthcare and pharmaceutical companies took a hammering following its announcement.
The Bill — which was released last Thursday and sets out the architecture for an NHI fund — reignited questions over the future of private healthcare once the scheme is set up. Among the changes outlined, the proposed legislation states that medical schemes will be able to offer only “complementary cover” to the services that the NHI fund will provide.
At least one healthcare expert has warned that the Bill will introduce the same level of uncertainty into the healthcare sector in South Africa as has been seen in the mining arena.
