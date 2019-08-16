State champs at its border Bill bit

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
16 Aug 2019 00:00
Unresolved: The Bill’s aim is to bring departments and agencies into one border management authority. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
The clashes between police and immigrants during raids for counterfeit goods in Johannesburg’s city centre last week have added fuel to government’s fervour to institute the Border Management Authority Bill.
It proposes a powerful government agency to integrate and co-ordinate border control across numerous government departments.
The Bill was passed by the National Assembly in 2017 and got to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) before lapsing when the previous Parliament rose ahead of the elections.
But the Bill is not regarded by all government sectors and civil society as the panacea for border management that the department of home affairs envisaged — despite new minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s hope that the Bill be “unstuck” from the NCOP, which he expressed in a budget vote debate in July. “The Border Management Authority Bill was passed by this House and unfortunately it got stuck in the NCOP for the past two years.
