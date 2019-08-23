Politics

ANC tests EFF with vote for Mashaba

Natasha Marrian

Political newcomer: City of Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashabe escaped a motion of no confidence on Thursday, but the ANC is planning another for September. (Oupa Nkosi)

NEWS ANALYSIS

It is August 22, 2016. The Johannesburg City Hall is abuzz with activity, despite the hour and the already forgotten sunset.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu is front and centre in the starkly lit hall, assessing each councillor as they cast their vote for the new mayor of Johannesburg.

No one predicted that the ANC’s electoral bloodletting under former president Jacob Zuma would lead to this: the party’s loss of the City of Gold, the crown jewel, the wealthiest city on the African continent.

But it happened and one Herman Mashaba, businessman and newcomer to the political space, was the man of the moment, the Democratic Alliance’s mayoral candidate set to ascend to the post of executive mayor.

The electorate denied the ANC an outright victory, with the party receiving only 45% of the vote to the DA’s 38%, a huge rise for the official opposition.

Mashaba was the mayor who was not meant to be, but was.

DA federal chairman James Selfe told the Mail & Guardian this week that he had warned three years ago that the minority government arrangement for a city the size of Johannesburg would not be easy.

Three years to the day that the reluctant support of the EFF handed the Jo’burg council to the DA, the third motion of no confidence against Mashaba, the flamboyant former Black Like Me business tycoon, was brought by the ANC on Thursday.

Ahead of the motion, the DA was worried.

