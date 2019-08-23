Politics

CR17 money also went to the ANC

Thanduxolo Jika, Sarah Smit

Money from the accounts used for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ANC presidency was also given to the party for its annual January 8 celebration. The Mail & Guardian can reveal this after going through the campaign’s leaked bank statements.

The statements of Ria Tenda — the trust used to disburse some of the payments in the CR17 campaign — show that at least R1-million was paid from the trust for the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in East London last year.

