Debt Act not a relief for everyone

Lynley Donnelly
23 Aug 2019 00:00
Crowds at the Mall of Africa. The recently signed National Credit Amendment Act aims to provide debt relief for over-indebted consumers who earn less than R7 500 a month. It could have a knock-on effect on retailers. (Gianluigi Geurcia/AFP)
The National Clothing Retail Federation — which includes retailers such as the Mr Price Group, Woolworths, The Foschini Group and the Edcon group — is not ruling out taking legal action over the recently signed National Credit Amendment Act.
The Act, intended to provide debt relief for over-indebted consumers who earn less than R7 500 a month, has prompted consternation from bodies such as the Banking Association South Africa (Basa) but retailers could also be hard hit, according to inputs made by the treasury during the lengthy parliamentary processes hammering out the new law.
Although the federation cannot yet quantify the effects the Act could have on its members, it has a number of concerns relating to it, said executive director Michael Lawrence. Among these concerns is that the law was passed without Parliament looking at a socioeconomic impact assessment study conducted by the department of trade and industry.
The study was recommended by the portfolio committee on trade and industry as a means to help members of Parliament better understand the implications the law could potentially have, including on the credit market and credit providers.
