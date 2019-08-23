Business

Unions up the ante in talks

Thando Maeko

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at the seven-year commemoration of the Marikana massacre last week. The union has characterised the wage increase tabled by Sibanye (the current owners of the mine), as a ‘slap in the face’. (Paul Botes/M&G)

With most sectors underperforming at best, it would be easy to see platinum group metals (PGMs) — which are up by as much 33.21% in the past year — as one to which unions would be looking for generous, across-the-board wage increases.

But despite the state of play in the sector, the annual wage negotiations are a mixed bag. Some deals have already been struck at as low as a 5.5% increase and some employers are offering as little as a 3.3% increment, while the more aggressive union demands are for as much as a 47% wage hike.

The country’s largest union in the platinum sector, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), kicked off the negotiations with its R17 000 basic wage demand, despite coming out of a bruising five-month-long strike in the gold sector.

The gold sector strike is the longest strike since the Amcu-led strike at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in 2012, which lasted six months.

René Hochreiter, a mining analyst at Noah Capital Markets, has described Amcu’s wage demand as “pie in the sky”.

trade unionsSouth Africa (country)Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum MineRené Hochreiterplatinum group metalsMarikanaLonmin mineworkersJames Wellstead noah capital marketsNational Union of MineworkersLonminImpala PlatinumAssociation of Mine and Construction Union (Amcu)Anglo Platinum

