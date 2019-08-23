Unions up the ante in talks

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
23 Aug 2019 00:00
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at the seven-year commemoration of the Marikana massacre last week. The union has characterised the wage increase tabled by Sibanye (the current owners of the mine), as a ‘slap in the face’. (Paul Botes/M&G)
With most sectors underperforming at best, it would be easy to see platinum group metals (PGMs) — which are up by as much 33.21% in the past year — as one to which unions would be looking for generous, across-the-board wage increases.
But despite the state of play in the sector, the annual wage negotiations are a mixed bag. Some deals have already been struck at as low as a 5.5% increase and some employers are offering as little as a 3.3% increment, while the more aggressive union demands are for as much as a 47% wage hike.
The country’s largest union in the platinum sector, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), kicked off the negotiations with its R17 000 basic wage demand, despite coming out of a bruising five-month-long strike in the gold sector.
The gold sector strike is the longest strike since the Amcu-led strike at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in 2012, which lasted six months.
René Hochreiter, a mining analyst at Noah Capital Markets, has described Amcu’s wage demand as “pie in the sky”.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?