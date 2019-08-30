Killers stalk Glebelands as murder trial begins

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
30 Aug 2019 00:00
Glebelands hostel. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
This week’s court appearance of eight men accused of murdering nine residents of Glebelands, has not ended the killings in the massive hostel complex. About 22 000 people live in the hostel, which sprawls across a hill in the south of Durban.
Early last Friday evening Zukile Sokathi, 30, was shot dead and a second resident of the hostel’s Block 54 wounded, against a backdrop of claims that “collections” from residents by extortionists operating in the hostel have begun again ahead of the trial.
The police confirmed the killing, but were unable to comment on whether the shooting was linked to a new wave of collections, as claimed by human rights activist Vanessa Burger this week.
