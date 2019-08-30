Business

Light at the end of Eskom tunnel?

Kevin Davie

Light bulb: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has a plan to fix Eskom without people losing their jobs. (Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)

NEWS ANALYSIS

Chef extraordinaire and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni put down his cooking spoons long enough this week to issue a spring surprise, a 77-page document written by the treasury that seeks reforms large and wide to put what has been a moribund economy on to a new growth trajectory.

There is hardly a sector that does not get the attention of the treasury and, in the main, the mooted reforms steer away from advocating privatisation and job cuts to save the day, measures which are likely to run into significant headwinds from the governing party’s trade union allies.

Mooted reforms across various sectors include beefing up the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa so that it can bring down data and voice prices, enforcing local loop unbundling, making banking licences less onerous, decreasing red tape and other barriers to entry for small business, promoting labour-intensive jobs, allowing installers of rooftop solar to sell excess electricity into the grid and encouraging the self-generation of energy.

The treasury document, Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, is not formal government policy, but has been circulated to ministers and the public has been invited to provide feedback. It estimates that the envisaged reforms could bring economic growth of two to three percentage points and create a million new job opportunities.

We know there is no solution to the country’s woes without fixing the Eskom problem.

