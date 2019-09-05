Batohi: Jiba’s return would undermine NPA rebuild

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
06 Sep 2019 00:00
Fightback: Nomgcobo Jiba, who was fired from her post as deputy national director of public prosecutions because an inquiry found she was not fit for office, wants her job back. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
It would be “manifestly inappropriate” to reinstate Nomgcobo Jiba, said Shamila Batohi, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in court papers this week.
Jiba, the former deputy national director of public prosecutions was removed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after an inquiry under the NPA Act found that she was not fit and proper for office. She has challenged her removal in court, saying the inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro, felt like a “political hatchet job” and that her removal was unlawful and unconstitutional.
Part A of her court case — asking the court to reinstate her, pending Part B, in which she challenges the inquiry’s report and her removal — is due to be heard in the Western Cape high court on Thursday.
