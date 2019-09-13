Fake FDI tops global growth

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kevin Davie
13 Sep 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Pope Francis this week exhorted the political leaders of Mauritius, known as a tax haven and enclave for shell companies, to promote policies that reduce income inequality and to reject “the temptation of an idolatrous economic model”, according to the National Catholic Reporter.
In a visit to the country, the pontiff pointed to economic growth that he said “does not always profit everyone” and “feels the need to sacrifice human lives on the altar of speculation and profit alone”.
Earlier this year, the Tax Justice Network (TJN), which campaigns for multinationals to be fairly taxed and for an end to tax havens, ranked Mauritius in 14th place in its corporate tax havens score. It gave Mauritius an 80 out of 100 in terms of how corrosive it is as a tax haven.
The pope warned booming Mauritius against an “idolatrous economic model”, the Religious News Service reported from the Vatican.
The service reported that the country has witnessed tremendous economic growth in the past decade, thanks to savvy financial policies that promoted tourism and substantial foreign investments.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?