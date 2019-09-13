Millions lost and now more VBS liquidations

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti, Thanduxolo Jika13 Sep 2019 00:00
Follow the money: VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal has applied for the court to grant him an order allowing him to attach Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead. (Madelene Cronjé)
Two companies linked to disgraced former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba face permanent closure after they failed to repay more than R28-million in loans, vehicle finance and mortgages granted to them by the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
The two companies, Egrove Holdings and Betanologix, are the subjects of a court application to place them under final wind-up. The application was launched by VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal in the Johannesburg high court late last month.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?