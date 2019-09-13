National

Millions lost and now more VBS liquidations

Sabelo Skiti, Thanduxolo Jika

Follow the money: VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal has applied for the court to grant him an order allowing him to attach Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead. (Madelene Cronjé)

Two companies linked to disgraced former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba face permanent closure after they failed to repay more than R28-million in loans, vehicle finance and mortgages granted to them by the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The two companies, Egrove Holdings and Betanologix, are the subjects of a court application to place them under final wind-up. The application was launched by VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal in the Johannesburg high court late last month.

VBS BankTerry MotauSouth Africa (country)Nkandla Jacob ZumaKPMG

