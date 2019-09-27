Arts and Culture

The Space Cats return to Earth

Tshegofatso Mathe

Disco downs: Hailing from the coal-mining town of eMalahleni, The Space Cats were a five-member band in which Themba Mzwakali contributed vocals and bass. (Oupa Nkosi)

Disco downs: Hailing from the coal-mining town of eMalahleni, The Space Cats were a five-member band in which Themba Mzwakali contributed vocals and bass. (Oupa Nkosi)

Wearing all black with his dreadlocks hanging on his shoulders and black-and-brown bracelets with a touch of silver dangling on his wrists, Themba T-Rex Mzwakali looks like a rock ’n roll artist. This is not surprising — it’s one of his favourite genres.

He sits on a camp chair, calm and collected, as he tries to remember the finer details of how a disco group he was part of, The Space Cats, ended prematurely.

The group, which lasted all of nine months, has rereleased their 1981 album Something New through Cultures of Soul, an American label.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Space CatsSouth Africa (country)Santi DladlaSam MasilelaPapa and BlondieKabasaEmalahleniDusty “Rocks” MarokanaDiscogs and Juno Recordsdisco musicCultures of SoulCharles GreyBongani MadondoBlondie MakheneThemba T-Rex Mzwakali

Client Media Releases

MTN
Durban team reaches Enactus World Cup semi-finals
Rosebank College
IIE Rosebank College opens campus in Cape Town
North-West University
Pharmacen makes strides in 3D research for a better life for all
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN neurosurgeon on a mission to treat movement disorders
Rosebank College
IIE Rosebank College opens a blended learning campus in Port Elizabeth
University of KwaZulu-Natal
PhD graduate tackles strike participation at Transnet port terminals
Teraco Data Environments
Teraco achieves global top 3 data centre ranking
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN confers honorary doctorate on former public protector
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA's Willem Olivier scoops BCI award
North-West University
Times Higher Education ranks NWU 5th in SA
MTN
Innovative mobile solutions set to enhance life in SA
Mandela Bay Development
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
SANRAL
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
Futuresense
EPBCS lives up to expectations
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts Spring Graduation ceremonies
FedGroup Financial Services
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA offers Complete Continuity Practitioner course
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN will not tolerate gender-based violence
Durban team reaches Enactus World Cup semi-finals
IIE Rosebank College opens campus in Cape Town
Pharmacen makes strides in 3D research for a better life for all
UKZN neurosurgeon on a mission to treat movement disorders
Teraco achieves global top 3 data centre ranking
ContinuitySA's Willem Olivier scoops BCI award
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
EPBCS lives up to expectations
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
Want to publish your media releases here?