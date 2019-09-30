‘Digital colonialism’: Why some countries want to take control of their people’s data

Jacqueline Hicks Jacqueline Hicks is a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow based jointly at the Asia Research Institute and Computer Science Department of Nottingham University. Her current project looks at the integration of emerging economies into new patterns of global digital capitalism. It focuses especially on two countries with massive online populations - Indonesia and India.Her teaching and research has covered various topics in international politics, including digital politics, international development, democratisation and political Islam, with a regional focus on Southeast Asia and Indonesia in particular. In addition to her academic work, she lived in Indonesia for eight years, working in political risk analysis and journalism, and consulting on legal and judicial reform, human rights and governance policy for international organisations including the UNDP, UNODC, the EC and Amnesty International. Read more from Jacqueline Hicks