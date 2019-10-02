Egypt’s protests uncover deep cracks in al-Sisi’s strongman façade

Lucia Ardovini Dr Lucia Ardovini is a Research Fellow at the Middle East and North Africa programme, Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI). Her research focuses on current trajectories of Islamist movements across the MENA region, with a special focus on the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. In particular, she is tracing the organisation's restructuring process following the 2013 coup, examining its repercussions on ideology, identity, and organisational structures. Read more from Lucia Ardovini @LuciaArdovini