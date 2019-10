South Africans love their Polos. Like, really love them — the ubiquitous hatchback has been the best selling passenger vehicle on these shores for a decade now.

Imagine then how we might swoon then when its bench-pressing, gym-loving cousin arrives at the party? Given that a not-so-secret love affair with SUVs on the side has already been growing stronger, we can expect the pining to be rather audible.

Amid jazz, comedy and booze last weekend, Volkswagen ushered the T-Cross onto our roads.

Beginning at R334 600 — and expected to drop under R300k when the Trendline model launches — it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot more of these.

You’ll want one for every reason you’ve wanted a Polo.

It’s relatively affordable, reliable, has neat German trimming and offers a pleasant, if hardly breathtaking, driving experience. Throw in the option to get fancy by customising the dash and rim colours, already sitting on an attractive body, and there’s unlikely to be a shortage of suitors.

Of course, the Polo lineage rings true for both sides of the badge. It might have grown taller but remains front-wheel driven and so will be just as useless in the trenches. Small SUVs that market themselves as off-roading on a budget can thus breathe a sigh of relief. The rest, however, should be scared. Very scared.