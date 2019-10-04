Business

Collusion in private hospitals

Thando Maeko

Concentration: A heart surgeon performing an operation. Three hospital groups dominate private healthcare in SA. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

Concentration: A heart surgeon performing an operation. Three hospital groups dominate private healthcare in SA. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

After five years of studying the private healthcare market, the Competition Commission this week released comprehensive findings that paint a bleak picture of the sector. This is particularly the case for the department of health, which the commission found had not used its existing legislative powers to manage the private healthcare market.

The Health Market Inquiry also criticises medical aids and practitioners, as well as private hospitals, saying that some practices contribute to the industry being “highly concentrated, with disempowered and uninformed consumers, a general absence of value-based purchasing, practitioners who are subject to little regulation and failures of accountability at many levels”.

The inquiry found that there is a lack of competition in the sector, as well as collusion, both of which are fuelling increasingly unaffordable healthcare costs.

Section27NetcareLife HealthcareHealth DepartmentDiscovery HealthCompetition CommissionSouth Africa (country)NHI FundNational Health Insurance (NHI)Health Market InquiryCPIZweli Mkhize

