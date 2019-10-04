Rape survivor a guide to children

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
04 Oct 2019 00:00
In defence of women: Debi Steven, who survived rape at the age of 11, is teaching boys and girls around the world about gender-based violence. (Courtesy Debi Steven)
Debi Steven was raped twice before she turned 11. Talking to the Mail & Guardian, she says: “Both times I was raped, it was by white men and actually they were not monsters, they were my brothers’ friends.”
Steven, who grew up in South Africa and who now lives in the United Kingdom, says that even though the rapes happened decades ago, she only realised a few years ago, as a rape survivor, that she did not understand boundaries and sexual violence when growing up.
“When you are younger and people are doing all these things to you, you don’t even understand what is happening.
