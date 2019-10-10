Forex traders share the act

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Tshegofatso Mathe
10 Oct 2019 15:43
Key to wealth: An FBK millionaire flaunts his expensive German wheels. (Facebook)
“There is nothing I cannot afford. I can afford anything … this is the best lifestyle-dream I could ever think of,” boasts Kgopotso Mmutlane — or DJ Coach Tsekeleke as he is better known — on his reality show FBK Millionaires.
“I am a proud millionaire, but you cannot see it until I tell you,” the foreign exchange (forex) trader is quick to point out, however.
The show, which aired on YouTube before getting a platform on DStv’s Moja Love channel, features the lives of a group of seven forex traders who call themselves the Forex Broker Killers (FBK).
Members of FBK, the brainchild of Mmutlane, are more than happy to share their envy-inducing lifestyles — complete with fancy cars, luxury homes and stacks of cash.
Viewers can live the high life vicariously as they watch the seven young men show off their girlfriends, parties and flashy rides — cars such as an Audi S3, VW Golf GTi and Mercedes-Benz AMG which carry price tags ranging from R600 000 to R1-million.
The show, which is currently suspended because of “technical issues” after airing just four episodes, does beg the question: just how does FBK make money?
Mmutlane says the group has accrued its wealth through trading in foreign currencies.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?