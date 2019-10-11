EDITORIAL: Stop electoral violence

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
11 Oct 2019 00:00
Anastancio Matavele, a Mozambican election observer, was gunned down by police in Xai-Xai city on Monday. The news was tragic but — perhaps more tragic still — it came as no surprise, given the escalation in tensions in the country ahead of the vote on October 15.
There have been near daily reports of incidents of harassment and intimidation, committed mostly — but certainly not exclusively — by members of the ruling party.
