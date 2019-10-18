National

Battle for control of the Cape Flats fields

Lester Kiewit

Concerns: The Philippi Horticultural Area apparently produces about 50% of the city’s fresh produce (David Harrison)

Behind the battle in the Cape Town high court over agricultural land in Philippi is a complex web of competing needs and interests — low income housing, jobs for farm workers, climate crisis concerns and property speculators.

The Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign (PHA) and co-applicant Nazeer Sonday have taken on the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government over the proposed development by Oakland City Development Company, among others, on piece of important agricultural land in the heart of the Cape Flats.

Originally totalling more than 10 000 hectares, the farming area has over time shrunk to about 3 000 hectares. Several hundred hectares are lying fallow after being bought by private developers.

South Africa (country)Philippi horticultural area (PHA)Hanover ParkfarmingCity of Cape TownCape Flats

