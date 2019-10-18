MPs want inquiry into academics’ pay

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
18 Oct 2019 00:00
In a statement on Thursday, the committee said that, although it respects the autonomy of universities to decide on salaries, it was concerned about the high pay some senior managers receive. (Oupa Nkosi)
The portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology wants an inquiry into the salaries of vice-chancellors and senior managers at universities.
The committee says that — compared to the performance of some of these institutions in terms of research outputs and throughput rates — the salaries of some of the university leaders are not justifiable.
Last week, The Sunday Times published a story showing how much some vice-chancellors earned last year. Unisa vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya earned the most, at R5.2-million a year.
