uBaba and the art of  ‘goodbye

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
18 Oct 2019 00:00
Dodgem: Last year the former president’s supporters crowded the high court. This week only a few turned up. The court ruled he’d get his day in court. So why is he appealing? (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)
Tuesday.
It’s just before midday.
Under normal circumstances, I would have been part of the media horde that’s been camped at the high court in Pietermaritzburg since not long after daybreak, waiting for former president Jacob Zuma to finally — perhaps — get his long-awaited day in court.
A significant part of my life (and Nxamalala’s for that matter)has been consumed by this case. Since 2005, in fact.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?