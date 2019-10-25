Business

Africa’s markets, ranked

Tshegofatso Mathe

(John McCann/M&G)

(John McCann/M&G)

South Africa has a sophisticated financial market compared to other African countries, but Absa’s 2019 Africa financial market index shows that others are catching up — in some cases, quite rapidly.

South Africa scored 88 out of a possible 100 points. The index covers 20 African countries.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)marketsGDPEgyptNamibiaMozambiqueKenyaEthiopiaAbsa

Client Media Releases

Mandela Bay Development
Singapi Street receives an award commendation
MTN
MTN SA rewards customers for downloading new MTNApp
MTN
MTN Business IoT Conference & Awards finalists announced
Sebata Holdings
Junk status: Where we're at
Rosebank College
Fun things to do in Port Elizabeth
National Home Builders Registration Council
Housing Consumers Protection Bill submission deadline looming
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN students develop taste for 3D food printing
MTN
MTN scoops multiple awards at premier ICT conference
Singapi Street receives an award commendation
MTN SA rewards customers for downloading new MTNApp
Junk status: Where we're at
Fun things to do in Port Elizabeth
Housing Consumers Protection Bill submission deadline looming
UKZN students develop taste for 3D food printing
Want to publish your media releases here?