Labour court rules against ambassador

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Athandiwe Saba
25 Oct 2019 00:00
Standing her ground: South Africa’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, has refused to reinstate an employee she fired, despite a directive from the department to do so. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)
Ambassador Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko has dragged her employer, the department of international relations and co-operation, to the labour court because she refuses to reappoint her subordinate.
Just after being asked to submit reasons why she should not be charged with insubordination, the ambassador approached the labour court on an urgent basis for an interim interdict. This would stop the department from instigating any disciplinary proceedings against her, pending the finalisation of an application that she has not yet lodged.
Mxakato-Diseko wants to lodge a case that would set aside the agreement reached by the department to reappoint Zinhle Nkosi — the junior employee that she fired.
But she has lost her case for an interim interdict.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?