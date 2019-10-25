National

Labour court rules against ambassador

Athandiwe Saba

Standing her ground: South Africa’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, has refused to reinstate an employee she fired, despite a directive from the department to do so. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)

Ambassador Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko has dragged her employer, the department of international relations and co-operation, to the labour court because she refuses to reappoint her subordinate.

Just after being asked to submit reasons why she should not be charged with insubordination, the ambassador approached the labour court on an urgent basis for an interim interdict. This would stop the department from instigating any disciplinary proceedings against her, pending the finalisation of an application that she has not yet lodged.

Mxakato-Diseko wants to lodge a case that would set aside the agreement reached by the department to reappoint Zinhle Nkosi — the junior employee that she fired.

But she has lost her case for an interim interdict.

