The thorny issue of  ‘silk’ status for advocates

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
25 Oct 2019 00:00
Regulation: The Legal Practice Council wants to adopt uniform criteria for awarding silk after years of criticism, including that the current system is elitist. (Oupa Nkosi)
Decisions about who is recommended for the advocates’ top honour were always the exclusive terrain of the independent bar councils. Now the statutory regulator will be involved
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) will meet this weekend and is hoping to adopt countrywide, uniform criteria for the conferral of senior counsel status on advocates — a move that has already caused some disquiet to the national advocates body, the General Council of the Bar (GCB).
The GCB’s members — bar councils in cities and provinces across South Africa — have been recommending their members for senior counsel, or “silk”, for decades.
In July, the LPC instructed the GCB to hold off on making silk recommendations, until its criteria had been determined.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?