National

The thorny issue of  ‘silk’ status for advocates

Franny Rabkin

Regulation: The Legal Practice Council wants to adopt uniform criteria for awarding silk after years of criticism, including that the current system is elitist. (Oupa Nkosi)

Regulation: The Legal Practice Council wants to adopt uniform criteria for awarding silk after years of criticism, including that the current system is elitist. (Oupa Nkosi)

Decisions about who is recommended for the advocates’ top honour were always the exclusive terrain of the independent bar councils. Now the statutory regulator will be involved

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) will meet this weekend and is hoping to adopt countrywide, uniform criteria for the conferral of senior counsel status on advocates — a move that has already caused some disquiet to the national advocates body, the General Council of the Bar (GCB).

The GCB’s members — bar councils in cities and provinces across South Africa — have been recommending their members for senior counsel, or “silk”, for decades.

In July, the LPC instructed the GCB to hold off on making silk recommendations, until its criteria had been determined.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Legal Practice CouncilGeneral Council of the BarSouth Africa (country)Silk StatuslawyersRonald LamolaCyril Ramaphosa

Client Media Releases

Mandela Bay Development
Singapi Street receives an award commendation
MTN
MTN SA rewards customers for downloading new MTNApp
MTN
MTN Business IoT Conference & Awards finalists announced
Sebata Holdings
Junk status: Where we're at
Rosebank College
Fun things to do in Port Elizabeth
National Home Builders Registration Council
Housing Consumers Protection Bill submission deadline looming
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN students develop taste for 3D food printing
MTN
MTN scoops multiple awards at premier ICT conference
Singapi Street receives an award commendation
MTN SA rewards customers for downloading new MTNApp
Junk status: Where we're at
Fun things to do in Port Elizabeth
Housing Consumers Protection Bill submission deadline looming
UKZN students develop taste for 3D food printing
Want to publish your media releases here?