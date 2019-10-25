UCT academics cry foul over dean’s appointment process

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
25 Oct 2019 00:00
Equity policies: UCT is taking flak for overlooking a black South African woman for the dean of humanities role. (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)
The process of appointing a dean of humanities at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has divided academics in the faculty of humanities, with some calling the process “problematic”. The post became vacant when Professor Sakhele Buhlungu left to become University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor in 2017.
The process has had many hurdles.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?