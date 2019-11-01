Bid for justice over R1.2bn tender

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
01 Nov 2019 00:00
Infidelity: Justice department director general Vusi Madonsela was not told by chief financial officer Lorraine Rossouw that his predecessor Nonkululeko Sindane had not supported the cancellation of the initial tender. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)
An internal forensic investigation into a R1.2-billion security contract, to guard court buildings in the country’s 350 magisterial districts, has implicated senior justice department officials in tender irregularities.
The investigation — which the department said was based on a review of tender documents, including specifications, more than 370 bids, evaluation of scores and adjudication — made findings against the chief financial officer, Lorraine Rossouw, the supply chain chief director, Sanjay Singh, and the bid adjudication committee for their conduct in the contract, which was advertised in November 2015.
The officials are accused of interfering in the process to appoint companies to guard the courts and other justice department buildings for three years.
This interference led to the contract being cancelled after the evaluation and adjudication phase, and then re-advertised in 2016.
The tender was then awarded to Fidelity Security Services, one of the 332 suppliers disqualified in the first bid for not meeting mandatory requirements. Fidelity had not included a valid Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority certificate in its bid.
The report found that the department’s bid adjudication committee, chaired by Rossouw, overruled the bid evaluation committee’s recommendation to award the contract to two other companies — Bosasa Security and Mabotwane Security — and petitioned director general Vusi Madonsela to restart the process.
The petition to Madonsela included two memorandums that falsely claimed that the director general’s predecessor, Nonkululeko Sindane, also wanted the tender scrapped.
Crispin Phiri, the department’s spokesperson, confirmed the investigation was into the administration of the supply chain management process and the involvement of department officials in wrongdoings.
