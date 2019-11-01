Business

Tough work ahead to fix the economy

Thando Maeko

(John McCann/M&G)

(John McCann/M&G)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday likened the state of the economy to an aloe ferox plant that has gone through a harsh winter season, during which the ground was hard and “leaves fell from the trees and the air was bitterly cold”.

“We stand at the end of winter. The food cupboards are almost bare,” he told Parliament when he delivered the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Mboweni considers the South African economy as being at the tail end of winter and at the beginning of spring, during which only hard work, discipline and consistency will result in fertile soil from which a fruitful harvest will emerge.

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) is undergoing its own winter.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
TreasurySouth African Revenue Servicevalue added taxSouth Africa (country)PWCNugent CommissionGross tax revenuegross domestic productBudget 2019

Client Media Releases

North-West University
NWU confers Africa's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy
Barloworld Logistics
Barloworld joins corporate SA in curbing youth unemployment
Futuresense
Futuresense attends EMEA OneStream Splash Conference
MTN
MTN cautions customers to take extra precautions to protect themselves
Mandela Bay Development
MBDA gives boost to clean-up in Helenvale
NWU confers Africa's first PhD in African indigenous astronomy
Barloworld joins corporate SA in curbing youth unemployment
Futuresense attends EMEA OneStream Splash Conference
MTN cautions customers to take extra precautions to protect themselves
MBDA gives boost to clean-up in Helenvale
Want to publish your media releases here?