Tough work ahead to fix the economy

Thando Maeko
01 Nov 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday likened the state of the economy to an aloe ferox plant that has gone through a harsh winter season, during which the ground was hard and “leaves fell from the trees and the air was bitterly cold”.
“We stand at the end of winter. The food cupboards are almost bare,” he told Parliament when he delivered the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.
Mboweni considers the South African economy as being at the tail end of winter and at the beginning of spring, during which only hard work, discipline and consistency will result in fertile soil from which a fruitful harvest will emerge.
The South African Revenue Services (Sars) is undergoing its own winter.
